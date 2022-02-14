WWE: All Elimination Chamber odds, Brock Lesnar is the title favorite

Brock Lesnar did not appear in WWE from the loss of the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre to WrestleMania 36. This has all changed to SummerSlamwhere he made his shocking defiant return Roman Reigns, and officially returning as babyface, much to the delight of fans. In recent days, Paul Heyman he betrayed Brock to the Royal Rumblean event that made him lose the title against Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, Paul has once again allied himself with Reigns. With Lesnar taking part in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match, fans have been wondering if the federation will want him as WWE Champion again. We will have to wait and see how WWE will organize the feud between Roman and Brock as the latter is still slated to challenge the Tribal Chief to WrestleMania 38
Quotes
- As revealed by the latest betting odds, The Beast Incarnate is the current favorite to win the Elimination Chamber match: Brock Lesnar +100 vs. Bobby Lashley +150 (champion) vs. Seth Rollins +250 vs. AJ Styles +600 vs. Riddle +700 vs. Austin Theory +2500. Here are the other quotas relating to all the meetings of the PPV:
- Universal Champion: Roman Reigns -1250 vs. Goldberg +550
- Raw Women’s Champion: Becky Lynch -1500 vs. Lita +575
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Usos -400 vs. The Viking Raiders +250
- Drew McIntyre -600 vs. Madcap Moss +350.