WWE appoints Cardi B to Raw and she responds directly to the Chairman on Twitter





The first episode of 2021 of Monday Night Raw has already gone to the archives and with it several surprises that WWE wanted to give to its fans, including a segment that entertained a lot in the backstage of the episode, in addition to the sensational return of Goldberg who went to challenge none other than the WWE Champion to a title match at the Royal Rumble.

In the episode dedicated to the Legends of the McMahon company, Boogeyman in fact cost the title 24/7 to the now former secondary champion of the red roster, with Angel Garza who was in fact quickly pinned by R-Truth, who then returned to being champion after not even a week away from his defeat, arrived at the new year’s eve corporate party, then broadcast on TikTok.

In the segment in question, Angel Garza was misled by Torrie Wilson, who had made the Mexican believe that big names in the music world were present backstage on Raw, such as Ariana Grande or Cardi B.

Once he entered the room where the girls were supposed to be, however, Garza found Boogeyman, who scared the Mexican, causing him to lose to Truth.

Just the mention of the American rapper, has resulted online thousands of tweets against the girl, who at some point also began to follow the episode of Raw, tweeting different contents in reference to the McMahon product.

Cardi B brings up Vince McMahon after being nominated on Raw

After hearing her name mentioned on the television screens of USA Network, the American rapper who became famous for the single Bodak Yellow, began to mention several important characters of the WWE scenes, such as Vince McMahon, Carmella or Sasha Banks, posting on her official page the following tweets:

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFFFF …. 😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Ok nomore wwE tweets I haven’t watched it in years. I was just confused on all the wwe tweets I was getting. Before this last thing I Hurd bout it was about a sexy wrestler name Carmella. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Wait what’s going on ? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

@wale don’t gotta tell me twice. This me On my way to wrestlermania to collect my check 😩😩😂😂😂. https://t.co/tP4adVJhpv pic.twitter.com/72dYflv42G — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Apparently, the American rapper would also have ironically applied for an appearance at Wrestlemania, with WWE that may have already taken the leap to call the singer into question, since in the Showcase of the Immortals there has always been some great Superstar from the entertainment world, who has made some appearances over the years and therefore Cardi B could be the new big name that the McMahon federation could bring to the scene in the next event at the end of March.