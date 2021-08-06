News

WWE appoints Cardi B to Raw and she responds directly to the Chairman on Twitter

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


WWE appoints Cardi B to Raw and she responds directly to the Chairman on Twitter

The first episode of 2021 of Monday Night Raw has already gone to the archives and with it several surprises that WWE wanted to give to its fans, including a segment that entertained a lot in the backstage of the episode, in addition to the sensational return of Goldberg who went to challenge none other than the WWE Champion to a title match at the Royal Rumble.

In the episode dedicated to the Legends of the McMahon company, Boogeyman in fact cost the title 24/7 to the now former secondary champion of the red roster, with Angel Garza who was in fact quickly pinned by R-Truth, who then returned to being champion after not even a week away from his defeat, arrived at the new year’s eve corporate party, then broadcast on TikTok.
In the segment in question, Angel Garza was misled by Torrie Wilson, who had made the Mexican believe that big names in the music world were present backstage on Raw, such as Ariana Grande or Cardi B.
Once he entered the room where the girls were supposed to be, however, Garza found Boogeyman, who scared the Mexican, causing him to lose to Truth.

Just the mention of the American rapper, has resulted online thousands of tweets against the girl, who at some point also began to follow the episode of Raw, tweeting different contents in reference to the McMahon product.

Cardi B brings up Vince McMahon after being nominated on Raw

After hearing her name mentioned on the television screens of USA Network, the American rapper who became famous for the single Bodak Yellow, began to mention several important characters of the WWE scenes, such as Vince McMahon, Carmella or Sasha Banks, posting on her official page the following tweets:

Apparently, the American rapper would also have ironically applied for an appearance at Wrestlemania, with WWE that may have already taken the leap to call the singer into question, since in the Showcase of the Immortals there has always been some great Superstar from the entertainment world, who has made some appearances over the years and therefore Cardi B could be the new big name that the McMahon federation could bring to the scene in the next event at the end of March.


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

291
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
278
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
262
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
256
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
246
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
236
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
212
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
203
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
194
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
187
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top