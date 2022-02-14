WWE: Are you trying possible matches for WrestleMania 38?

We have officially entered the most important time of the year at home WWEor that of the Road To WrestleMania. In view of the Showcase of Immortals two meetings have been made official this year and concern both the winners of the two Royal Rumble Match or Brock Lesnar And Ronda Rouseywith The Beast which will go to challenge the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns And Ronda instead he will deal with the Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

House show as proof?

House shows are usually a good indicator of what the storyline plans are, because many of the matches that take place on house shows are made so that the wrestlers can work together before facing each other in PPV. It has been reported that for a house show to be held on March 27 in Toronto, Canada, two triple threat matches are advertised, the first Bobby Lashley vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs AJ Styles and the second is Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair. It is thought that these meetings are in preparation for possible matches between the superstars involved which can then be seen in that of WrestleMania 38. As for the first, it is not known whether it will be for the WWE Championshipcurrently held byAll Mightysince there are many rumors of the Title vs Title between Lesnar And Reigns to WrestleManiawhile as regards women if it will happen a Maniaunless there are upheavals, it will be for the Raw Women’s Championship.