WWE: Austin Theory responds to allegations that he stole his character from a former WWE star

Austin Theory doesn’t believe his selfie-focused character comes from Tyler Breeze’s character, as revealed in an interview with SK Wrestling:

“I see people online saying ‘He’s stealing this, he’s taking it with him’. For me, it’s a different way of doing it and I’m doing it a different way. Anything that people may have seen before or that they think they have seen before, they don’t want to like it because they say ‘Well, it has already happened’. But I think what I do is totally different. If anyone has a different opinion, that’s theirs, but I think it’s going to be great when I take that selfie in Saudi Arabia with the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. People can tweet anything they want, it doesn’t matter because it’s a selfie that will go down in history forever“.

Theory began elaborating on his current character at NXT when he took a selfie in a match against Breeze in the episode of March 25, 2020. Austin revealed that it was his idea to introduce the phone in the middle of a match:

“I remember at NXT I had a meeting with Tyler Breeze and I pitched the idea of ​​a phone, I said ‘Hey, I know it was your thing, but if I go out and have a phone and I try to take a picture of you and we do all these things … ‘. If you go back and see the match, I think someone tweeted about it recently, it had a great narrative. The interesting thing is that when I got to Monday Night Raw, this character wasn’t really an idea. I didn’t really have that in mind. In a way they said to me ‘Hey, here’s an idea, this is what we were thinking’. So the first night on Raw I attack Jeff Hardy and take a selfie and I loved it. I think it’s great. “

SOURCE: WRESTLINGINC.COM