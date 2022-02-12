WWE: Big E single run officially ends

We’ve been seeing it for over a month now Big E on our screens without the champion belt WWE after having lost it in ppv Day One. The run of him with the maximum title of Raw left fans and Big E himself with a bitter taste, both for his execution and for the abrupt ending characterized by a last second insertion of the now former WWE champion Brock Lesnar given the positivity to Covid 19 of his previous opponent. Big E’s dreams of revenge, however, will probably have to wait as he may not compete in the titled round for quite a while.

Back in the tag team scene

As reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, moving to Smack down of the member of the New Day would be a clear indicator that the single run of Big E has officially come to an end: “Big E has been permanently moved to Smackdown and reunited with his New Day teammates. His push as a potential contender for the top title seems to have come to an end. He was not reported on the blue show as a potential opponent of Roman Reigns, although the possibility of the two coming face to face again cannot be ruled out, as Roman will still need new opponents over the next year. He would be a good candidate for that role as he has been at the top of the card for a good portion of 2021 and already has maineventer status.“. We will therefore see if and when Big E manages to get a new chance at the top of the card and, above all, if he will do it again with the support of his New Day teammates.