WWE: Bobby Lashley reveals who he would like to become a couple champion with

In the wake of his WWE Championship victory at the Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley sat down for an exclusive interview with Wrestle Rant’s Graham Matthews for Bleacher Report. The All-Mighty noted that one day he’d like to rekindle his rivalry with John Cena. The last time they met one-on-one was at the Great American Bash event in 2007. That night, John Cena retained his WWE title:

“Cena is always one of those guys who when it comes time for WrestleMania, he’s in his gym doing those 800lb squats to get ready, I know he’s doing it. I know he’s doing a lot of stuff with movies and stuff, but I know he’s training and looking at the roster and wondering ‘Who can I do something with?’ I hope my name is on his list because of course I would love to address him. Likewise, I never want to take anything away from the current roster, the people who are out there banging each week and doing the live events“.

Bobby Lashley also wanted to point out that he has never won a duo title in WWE and that with MVP on the verge of getting back into the ring, that’s something he’d like to do:

“One thing I haven’t won in WWE yet is a tag team title. MVP is catching up. I just saw him post something recently on Instagram while he did some work and I know he is getting ready. Every time he sees me, he says ‘Brother, I’m almost there, I’m almost there’. He’s putting on a lot of weight and training. MVP and I could also do a couple title run. There are so many different possibilities right now that I’m excited about“.

