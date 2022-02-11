WWE brings Wrestlemania Backlash back onto the scene, with big names already being advertised

In the last few hours, WWE wanted to confirm the return of its ppv which last year came immediately after the Showcase of the Immortals, with the storylines that were not yet concluded at the Gradaddy of Them All, which continued in the ppv that is not it was nothing more than a “revenge” of what we saw in the show rings of the shows.

Surely, what most impressed the fans of the WWE Universe was the landing of the zombies in that of the ppv, with the WWE making a great publicity at the release of the new Batista film: Army of the Dead.

This year, surely, the zombies will not be there, but in the ppv that will be broadcast on May 8th, so exactly more than a month after Wrestlemania 38, there will be very heavy names of the WWE roster, which will be the absolute protagonists on the ring of the company, even a month after the show that everyone is waiting for during the year.

Who will be at Wrestlemania Backlash 2022?

Although WWE has not yet officially planned anything for the next PPV after Wrestlemania 38, there are still some very big names that emerge from the advertisements of the PPV itself, which WWE wanted to spread on its social pages.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT @WWE Wrestlemania Backlash – Premium Live Event

🎟️ Pre Sale: February 16 – 17

🎟️ On Sale: Friday, February 18 at 10 am

🗓Sunday, May 8, 2022

📍Dunkin ‘Donuts Center Be the first in the know for the pre sale code: https://t.co/55x68brxPB pic.twitter.com/RqeCAZ52w0 – Dunkin Donuts Center (@DunkinDonutsCtr) February 11, 2022

As we learn from the advertisements of the Dunkin Donuts Center, or the arena that will host the WWE event on May 8th, the presale tickets will be available on February 16th and 17th, while the normal sale to the public will start from the 18th of February. same month.

In addition, for the more curious, at the moment the WWE has advertised huge names of its rosters, both for Friday Night Smackdown, and for Monday Night Raw. As we can see from the preview cover of the event, in fact, there are wrestlers such as: Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

Obviously, from now to next May 8, everything could change, but this gives a big clue about who will be the protagonists for the next edition of Wrestlemania and above all it makes us understand which wrestlers WWE will focus on also in post-Wrestlemania.