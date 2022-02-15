WWE: Brock Lesnar revealed when he could retire

Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the greatest superstars ever in the wrestling scene and beyond: he managed to conquer world titles in mixed martial arts by militating in the UFCthe industry’s premier MMA company, as well as the boundless list of belts he has taken over his combined 20 years in WWE. Curriculum aside, what makes Lesnar unique in its kind is his athletic condition: at the age of 45, The Beast has cardio, strength and conditioning parameters that are rarely managed at that age. However, even for the Minnesota native, sooner or later the time will come to hang up the boots. Retirement is also one of the topics that was addressed in a recent and rare interview as a guest for The Pat McAfee Show. Below is an excerpt from that interview.

“I don’t do it for money”

“As long as I get all those big bucks. Seriously, I don’t have to do this because I’m very circumspect. The only reason I do this is simply because I want to do it. It’s not to brag, but I don’t have a problem with money. I’ve always been careful about it […] During my first run in WWE, I nearly went bankrupt. I just signed a big deal with Vince 20 years ago. A lot of money guaranteed. Six months later, I was like ‘Okay, go fuck yourself Vince’“

Based on his words, we will see the mayor of Suplex City for a long time to come. He has certainly changed his fighting style, probably much less intense and energy-consuming than when he was fighting during his first run in WWE; moreover, years ago, he had also claimed to have already understood when he would retire. Perhaps those plans could have changed, as The Beast, even according to several rumors, seems much more involved in the shows – both on-screen and off-screen – than in the past.