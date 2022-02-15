WWE: Brock Lesnar talks about the current Roster

In a recent interview with the microphones of “Pat McAfee Show”, Brock Lesnar covered several topics. One among many concerned the current WWE Roster and in particular the young talents who are there. This was The Beast’s thinking:

“It’s kind of weird, I still remember when I, The Undertaker, Stone Cold and so many others came out. Now I’m the old bastard walking the halls. I watch these kids and I don’t know, someone needs to come forward and figure out how to sit their asses up without worrying about anything. They also need to understand how to evolve to make money. That’s all. This is the business. Kids today think that by making a particular move over and over they get something, but that’s bargain. Which is different. There is a good guy and a bad guy, one goes against the other and stories are created. The funny thing about my return this time was the storyline with Roman Reigns: I’ve been with Paul Heyman for 15 years and now Paul is with Roman “

SOURCE: RINGSIDENEWS.com