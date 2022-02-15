WWE changes the opening slogan of its shows

WWE has slightly changed the opening slogan that precedes the airing of all of its TV shows.

During yesterday’s episode of Raw, in fact, the classic slogan that preceded the television theme “Then, Now, Forever, Together” was shown on the screen, but this time also “read” by an off-screen voice. A slight modification, therefore, compared to the previous one, when the writings were shown but without an audio background; however, the slogan has also changed slightly recently, with the addition of the word “Together” which was not there before.

A “familiar” voice

Although there has been no official confirmation of this, many fans on social media have speculated, trying to recognize her, that the voice WWE used for the slogan is that of John Cena.

WWE has actually announced this change via a tweet, but has not provided further details that can confirm or not this impression of the fans:

The changes to the introductory video of the shows are certainly nothing new for WWE, which has intervened several times over the years both with completely new acronyms and with small changes. For example, last September, the audio of Ric Flair’s “Wooo” was removed in the same theme that airs today; a choice probably due to the controversy that involved Flair himself, after the documentaries on the famous harassment of the staff of an airplane flight.