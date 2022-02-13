WWE: Charlie Haas launches an idea to the Federation

Former WWE superstar Charlie Haas recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. editor Nick Hausman, on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, about a potential reunion with Shelton Benjamin on WWE.

Benjamin spoke to Hausman last weekend over the Royal Rumble weekend in St. Louis. During their speech, Benjamin confirmed that he would like to get the “World’s greatest tag team” back on its feet. Haas has confirmed it’s something both of them are willing to do.

“I’m back and I’m working continuously now. Hopefully that door will reopen, ”Haas said. “Shelton and I are best friends, we always talk. I also spoke to him two days ago. He would, and I know I would too. I think in the right conditions, why not? I know they have something in the works with him and Cedric, and I don’t want to interfere with that. But I’d love to be a part of it, whatever I can do to help Shelton, I would. And he too can help me ”.

SOURCE: WRESTLINGINC.COM