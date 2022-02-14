WWE: controversy erupts, tweet removed about John Cena because it is deemed offensive to African American culture

Last night the SuperBowl and, like every year, the attention of sports (and non-sports) media from all over the world has focused on one of the main events of the stars and stripes entertainment. WWE also commented on the event on the official social profiles of the federation but something seems to have gone wrong because of a Tweet that aroused controversy.

Galeotto was the Tweet ..

During the celebrated SuperBowl Halftime Show it was held a very important musical performance with many of the most prominent names in the US hip hop scene (profiles of the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar) and WWE decided to ride the wave by publishing a Tweet dedicated to John Cena as the ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’the much-loved rap-themed character played by the former WWE Champion in his early career.

It appeared to be a harmless Tweet but as often happens on the Internet, many people have had to complain about creating sterile controversies. Some Twitter users have reacted negatively to the Tweet in questionthat was it promptly removed from the official WWE account. The reasons behind this drastic measure seem to be related to the fact that the Tweet was interpreted by some as offensive towards the African American culture of hip hop: the WWE (and John Cena) were therefore accused of cultural appropriation. Here are the images of the Tweet in question: