WWE: Criticism continues on Elimination Chamber, fears for Sonya Deville’s safety

Sonya Deville it will be in Saudi Arabia, where it will participate in Elimination Chamber. Sonya recently attended an event of the GLAAD (non-profit organization of LGBT activism) that took place in Los Angeles to coincide with Super Bowl week. Sonya has historically been at the forefront of supporting LGBT + causes, identifying as such and, in Saudi Arabia, homosexuality is punishable by death, so it is legitimate to worry about the safety of the SmackDown fighter. For her part, the former Fire & Desire hopes to use this opportunity to promote the cause of equality.

Life threatening?

Dave Meltzer discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, expressing his concerns about the presence at Elimination Chamber of Sonya Devillegiven the social context in which it will have to perform:

“Sonya Deville will go to Saudi Arabia. She goes from a GLAAD event to going to a country where being gay is not only illegal, but you can get killed for it. I mean, I’m not exaggerating. Trust me, I’m not blaming her, it’s her job. There are people there like John Cena and even Kevin Owens, Bryan Danielson, who can go to the management and say ‘no, I’m not going’, and they’ll be fine. I don’t know if Sonya Deville falls into that category. It’s not strange to me, because it’s wrestling and all, but if you think about it in real life, it really is. “

WWE claims they are working with the country to help modernize their social views. Critics believe it’s just an economic move, as each Saudi-owned show has been reported to bring in more money than an edition of WrestleMania. Sonya Devillemeanwhile, it is trying to make the most of a situation that remains highly controversial.