WWE earned over $ 1 billion in 2021

WWE held the usual conference to present the financial data for the last quarter of 2021. As this is the last quarter, the overall results of last year were obviously also presented. Although a good part of the year took place with shows behind closed doors, the Company’s economic numbers are absolutely record-breaking.

Record numbers

Here is the summary of the financial data communicated:

For the fourth quarter of 2021

Revenue increased 30% to $ 310.3 million

Operating income increased 131% to $ 83.6 million

Adjusted OIBDA1 increased 90% to $ 97.2 million

The capital returned to shareholders was $ 59.0 million, including share repurchases and dividends paid

Overall data for all of 2021

Revenues increased 12% to $ 1.095 billion. This is the highest figure in the history of the company.

Operating income increased 24% to $ 259.0 million

Adjusted OIBDA1 increased 14% to a record $ 327.1 million

Among the claimed achievements in 2021 was the passage of WWE Network content to PEacock, for the domestic market. The new strategy for premium live events was also “claimed”, which focuses on playing these events in stadiums rather than arenas, also using targeted dates (a reference to the performance on Saturday – ed) to maximize the potential for live WWE audience.

The agreements with Blockchain Creative Labs to enter the NFT market and with Panini for collectible cards were then mentioned.

The Next in Line program to recruit the next generation of WWE Superstars was also mentioned; the program started with 16 collegiate athletes, including Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.

The outlook for 2022

The Company has outlined its expectations for 2022, which assume it will again be able to have full-year ticket sales revenues, as well as record revenue targets and an adjusted OIBDA range of $ 360 to $ 375 million. , which would be an absolute record.

It was stated that this forecast was made reflecting the continued increase in live events, including large-scale international events, and increased monetization of content, partially offset by increased production expenses.

Management believes WWE is well positioned to capitalize on significant future opportunities. In 2022, key initiatives that could have significant long-term growth implications include licensing the WWE Network in international markets, monetizing new original series, licensing Raw’s second window rights, further progress with sales of sponsorships and continuing to use the stadium strategy for premium Live events.