WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Lesnar is crowned the new WWE champion – News and Results WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

WWE held Elimination Chamber from Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon:









In the preshow, Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

After the match, Miz attacked Dominik. Mysterio proceeded to take Miz down, hitting a double 619 and Frog Splash.

Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg to retain the WWE Universal Championship. This was very short and ends with Goldberg attempting to Jackhammer but Roman was hooked on the guillotine. Goldberg tried to fight using the corner, but Reigns never let go. Goldberg passed out and that was it.

Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in an Elimination Chamber match.

Belair and Alexa finished. After a few close falls, Bliss told Belair to give up. Belair responded by hitting Bliss with the KOD to win the match.

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte

Deville immediately revealed that his arm had recovered. In the end Rousey eliminated Deville with the Samoan fall and Armbar applied. Charlotte didn’t bother to help Deville.









Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Corbin intervened several times until McIntyre pulled the sword out of him, which scared Corbin. Still holding his sword, McIntyre hit Moss with the Claymore kick for the win.

Miz backstage said that he was outnumbered in his match against Rey Mysterio. He said that he would find a teammate, and excused himself to make a phone call.

Becky Lynch defeated Lita to retain the Raw Women’s Championship following a second manhandle slam.

They confirmed that the Raw Women’s Championship match would be Becky Lynch defending against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders as they came down to the ring for their match. The fight between the two couples was not held.

Brock Lesnar won the Men’s Chamber. Lashley was taken out of the match when Rollins threw Theory into Lashley’s pod and Lashley hit the glass.

No one was eliminated until Lesnar came in last and annihilated everyone. He ends up with Austin Theory, who he F5ed off the top of one of the pods and then pinned for the win.

It will officially be Lesnar vs. Roman, champion vs. champion at WrestleMania.