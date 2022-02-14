WWE: Even Brock Lesnar would not have liked Shane McMahon’s attitude

The affair concerning Shane McMahon it is continuing to be discussed and as the days go by new details emerge. The essence is that the son of the Chairman he would try to impose his own ideas regarding the booking of the Royal Rumble Match going so far as to override the members of the creative team. This attitude would have generated strong discontent within the backstage WWE so much so as to get to his removal with the cancellation of all the plans foreseen for him up to WrestleMania 38.

Brock Lesnar annoyed

It seems that Shane McMahon tried to affect the booking of the Royal Rumble Match however, seeing all ideas rejected, much to his frustration. For example, Shane would have liked to enter with the number 1, then assigned to AJ Styles. On the other hand, however, this attitude of him would have irritated many and among them also Brock Lesnar, the winner of the royal brawl. It is as reported by Fightful Select: “Shane McMahon put a lot of pressure on his ideas for the Royal Rumble Match, seeing them all rejected. The ideas put forward by Shane also annoyed Brock Lesnar who didn’t like them at all “. Eventually Shane made it into the last three and was then knocked out by “The Beast”. The fact is that the discontent did not fall asleep and in the end Shane O’Mac was dismissed.