WWE: Farewell to 205 live after 5 years, from this week a new show in its place

It looks like the series 205 Live from the WWE has come to an end. As we at Zona Wrestling had also hypothesized, reporting the news of the trademark registration “NXT: Level Up”the WWE would be about to change the name of the show originally dedicated to lightweights. This is confirmed by PWInsider, according to which already tonight we will switch to the new name.

Level Up Time

The decision was made earlier this week, but it has been in the works for some time. Instead of 205 Live, WWE plans to record the first episode of NXT: Level Up before the live broadcast of NXT Vengeance Day. NXT: Level up should take 60 minutes.

A story that lasted just over 5 years

There WWE has not yet made an official announcement about the end of the series 205 Live, although it seems quite certain that last week’s episode will go down in history as the last one ever. It is another example of a Triple H project being canceled by WWE, although it must be said that the series has long since departed from its original concept. 205 live, in fact, was originally designed to showcase the exploits of the Cruiserweight Division. The show premiered November 29, 2016 on the WWE Network on Tuesday night before moving to Friday. It has long been used as a show featuring unused wrestlers on the main roster and more recently as a kind of NXT development show.