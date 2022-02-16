WWE: First defense titled for Bron Breakker, many pitfalls with Dolph Ziggler ready to interfere

The special of NXT Vengeance Dayvery interesting card which culminated in the main event between Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar for the NXT title, Breakker’s first defense since winning the title by defeating Tommaso Ciampa.

Stronger than everything and everyone

It’s been a busy week for the champion, the Legado of the Phantom it is a dangerous stable and has been added to themor even Dolph Ziggler ready to take the title of NXT as soon as he has the opportunity, alongside the champion a not just reinforcement, Tommaso Ciampa who visited Raw at Ziggler and is ready to challenge him next week. The Main Event for the NXT title was an enjoyable, very balanced match with Escobar proving to be a tough opponent for the champion. It seemed all done for Escobar when thanks to the distraction created by Elektra Lopez, Dolph Ziggler got into the ring and hit with a Superkick Breakker, but the champion managed to lift his shoulder before the count of 3. Outside the ring Tommaso Ciampa took himself cured by Ziggler, while in the ring Escobar tried the frog splash, but Breakker avoided it and responded with a powerful spear, risers down and then powerslam for the win.