WWE: For many, Big E deserved better treatment

As we have been able to notice for a few weeks now, Big E is back on a permanent basis a Smack down thus reuniting a Kofi Kingston And King Woodsthus reforming the New Day full. This shift later became official post-Royal Rumbleis considered as the actual end of the ex’s single run WWE Champion which thus moves away from the main event scene and we are still wondering why this is so.

Better treatment

According to what the reporter reported Wade Keller from PWTorchnot only several fans were disappointed with the management of Big E and his champion kingdom, but also within it WWE there would be many people who think he definitely deserved better treatment and a completely different level of titled run. He also added that the certain reason for this shift is unknown Big E, also assuming a possible rejection by the company in seeing him as a main eventer. But despite this he said that many of the ex’s colleagues WWE Champion and insiders at work are very happy to work with him and never say anything negative about it Big E indeed defining it as “A great person who deserved better treatment”.