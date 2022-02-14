WWE: Goldberg is mistaken for Steve Austin on CNN

Goldberg is one of the most recognizable faces in the wrestling world, but it looks like WWE’s Hall of Famer might be confused with someone else.

CNN recently reported a story involving WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, but all images shown were from Goldberg. It’s a mistake that has been made repeatedly over the past few years as both have traditionally sported the bald head and goatee.

After seeing the service, the former Universal Champion took to Instagram not only to share the video, but also to sue the news company for spreading disinformation. Austin and Goldberg were active legends in the same era, but they never faced each other in the ring. Even though Da Man seemed bothered by the mix-up, he kept the good mood to tease a meeting with The Texas Rattlesnake:

“CNN keeps spreading misinformation … you look good there @steveaustinbsr, I think now we know who’s next. “

