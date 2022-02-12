WWE: Great news for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns ahead of The Elimination Chamber

Great news arrives for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns ahead of Elimination Chamber, WWE’s next Premium Live Event.

The American betting agencies in the night have released the first odds of the matches that will take place in Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are favorites in their respective matches.

Below are the odds of all scheduled matches (favorites in bold).

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar (+100, 1/1) vs. Seth Rollins (+250, 5/2) vs. Austin Theory (+2500, 25/1) vs. Riddle (+700, 7/1) vs. AJ Styles (+600, 6/1) vs. Bobby Lashley (c) (+150, 3/2)

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (+550, 11/2) vs. Roman Reigns (c) (-1250, 2/25)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita (+575, 23/4) vs. Becky Lynch (c) (-1500, 1/15)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders (+250, 5/2) vs. The Usos (c) (-400, 1/4)

Madcap Moss (+350, 7/2) vs. Drew McIntyre (-600, 1/6)

SOURCE: WRESTLINGINC.COM