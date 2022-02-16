WWE has imposed clauses behind the presence of Mickie James

Mickie James participated in the recent women’s Royal Rumble, which is why it was undoubtedly a historical precedent. For the first time in decades, in fact, the WWE has “allowed” a fighter under contract with another company, as well as champion of the aforementioned company, to take part in its own event.

Mickie James entered the Rumble showing her Impact Knockouts title prominently, and was knocked out a few minutes later by Lita.

Although this is undoubtedly a historic “opening” of the WWE, the Federation has nevertheless demanded a number of very specific clauses behind this appearance of the James.

All WWE clauses

To reveal all the clauses was one of the podcasts produced by fightful, which talked about the various conditions that WWE would have demanded:

“There were conditions on literally everything that had to do with Mickie James. It was allowed to say Impact, but not Impact Wrestling. The reason was that WWE didn’t want to use the word ‘Wrestling’. It was no small distinction. No social media tags were allowed. Although the belt is called ‘Impact Knockouts World Championship’, the words ‘Knockouts’ and ‘World’ were not allowed. This is why the title was called the ‘Impact Womens’ Championship’. Impact therefore benefited from this free publicity from WWE, but with different constraints “