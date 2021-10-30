News

WWE: Here’s what the chances are of seeing The Rock back in the ring

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

For some time there has been talk of a possible return of The Rock in WWE, rumors would see Dwayne Johnson return to go against Roman Reigns for the universal title.

In the latest edition of the Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian quenched fan hopes by revealing that The Rock is unlikely to be at Survivor Series next month. In fact, he is currently busy shooting the film Young Rock, which will last at least until the end of October.

Fans are clamoring for the return of The Rock, which WWE could bring back on the occasion of its 25th anniversary since its debut.

RingSide News reported that a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 38 has not yet been considered. The biggest problem is that The Rock hasn’t been in the ring for too long.

The Rock’s last match was a short and comical appearance at Wrestlemania 32 in 2017, his last real fight was against John Cena at Wrestlemania 28, in 2013.

Loading...
Advertisements

The return of The Rock at the moment in WWE looks really tough.

SOURCE: RINGSIDENEWS.COM

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

756
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
739
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
615
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
574
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
530
News

Ripple announces a partnership in the Middle East
515
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
513
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
432
News

Bitcoin surpasses $ 51,000, extending the short-term target to $ 56,000 By CoinTelegraph
419
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
417
News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top