WWE: Here’s what the chances are of seeing The Rock back in the ring

For some time there has been talk of a possible return of The Rock in WWE, rumors would see Dwayne Johnson return to go against Roman Reigns for the universal title.

In the latest edition of the Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian quenched fan hopes by revealing that The Rock is unlikely to be at Survivor Series next month. In fact, he is currently busy shooting the film Young Rock, which will last at least until the end of October.

Fans are clamoring for the return of The Rock, which WWE could bring back on the occasion of its 25th anniversary since its debut.

RingSide News reported that a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 38 has not yet been considered. The biggest problem is that The Rock hasn’t been in the ring for too long.

The Rock’s last match was a short and comical appearance at Wrestlemania 32 in 2017, his last real fight was against John Cena at Wrestlemania 28, in 2013.

Loading... Advertisements

The return of The Rock at the moment in WWE looks really tough.

SOURCE: RINGSIDENEWS.COM