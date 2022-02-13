WWE: Historic milestone for Becky and Lita at Elimination Chamber, here’s why

The Premium Live Event is scheduled for next Saturday Elimination Chamber 2022 and a historical evening ahead of the last big date before WrestleMania 38. The show to be held in Saudi Arabia will be a very important stage for the women’s Wrestling movementthis above all thanks to the match with the female title of Raw between Becky Lynch And Lita. The two wrestlers involved in the titled match, thanks to the meeting in question, became the protagonists of another important milestone.

Becky Lynch and Lita are the first female performers to star on a billboard in Saudi Arabia

Becky Lynch And Lita I am two of the greatest female wrestlers of all time and they both stood out for having wide open doors to future generations with goals that were unthinkable before them. Becky and Lita they will be able to boast another great recognition, they are in fact the first female superstars to be shown as protagonists on a billboard in Saudi Arabia. For the occasion, many colleagues and professionals complimented the great achievement, here are some messages:

Not just Becky and Lita, there’s another big milestone for Women’s Wrestling ahead of Elimination Chamber 2022

In addition to the big match between Becky Lynch and Lita, Elimination Chamber 2022 will be a historic pay per view for women’s wrestling for another reason as well. For the first time in a Saudi show there will be three female matches scheduled in the card: the one with the Raw female title up for grabs, the Elimination Chamber Match and the tag team match that will involve Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Sonya DeVille.