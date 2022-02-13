WWE interested in signing Rok-C

WWE would be very interested in enriching its female roster with a new engagement, coming from the “world” of the other Federations.

The negotiation that seems to be at a rather advanced point is that with Rok-C, which in spite of its young age (just 20 years old) has already made itself known in ROH, also winning the women’s belt, before losing it in January against Deonna Purrazzo. Rok-C took part in a tryout session last December; a session that evidently aroused a positive impression, as the rumors speak of an offer that the WWE has already made to put it under contract.

Interest also in Jade Cargill

Rok-C isn’t the only name on which WWE interest is rumored. In fact, there is also talk of Jade Cargill, one of the names on the rise in the women’s division in the AEW.

Cargill has also had an interaction with WWE in the past, which, however, she reportedly looked further, abandoning the idea of ​​hiring her. An opinion that she would have radically changed her own after seeing all her potential in AEW.

In this case, however, we simply speak of a generic “interest”, along the lines for example of what has been rumored several times for MJF. Cargill is doing well in AEW, and the Company is not likely to want to do without it.