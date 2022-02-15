WWE: Is Cody Rhodes Already Agreeing To Return?

After the twist of a few hours ago, in which the divorce between AEW and Cody Rhodes was officially announced, another important rumor immediately arrives. According to the trusted WrestleVotes, Twitter account of an anonymous insider that we believe to be very reliable, WWE is working on the return of Cody Rhodes. The same rumors were then reported by well-known reporter Ariel Helwani and Dave Meltzer during Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to WrestleVotes, a source revealed to them that WWE is negotiating for Cody’s return. A news that does not yet have the tones of official but that suggests that the company of Vince McMahon would be very interested in a possible return of the American nightmare, which had gone away after a fairly anonymous period in 2016. A return of Cody could therefore be more imminent than we think.

Spoke to a source just now that fully anticipates WWE coming to an agreement with Cody Rhodes. Unbelievable. – WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 15, 2022

Helwani also spoke of negotiations for a return to WWE. According to the reporter, WWE and Rhodes are planning his return in the fairly near future. Even Dave Meltzer, well-known reporter author of the famous Wrestling Observer Newsletter, said that in the backstage of Raw there was a lot of talk about a possible return of Cody.

In this regard, a few weeks ago to challenge Cody Rhodes to be seen at the Royal Rumble had been AJ Styles: “Cody, I’m calling you on. You can take independent hires while you work for AEW, right? So what’s the difference? ”. He had said The Phenomenal One, on excellent terms with Rhodes and the Elite. At Rumble then Cody has not been seen but now this further bomb has arrived that raises the possibility of a return to the court of Vince McMahon for the former intercontinental champion.

Return after almost 6 years?

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016. His last match was on June 16, 2016 at Superstars, in which Cody, with the gimmick of Stardust, lost a match to Zack Ryder. Thus ended, in a somewhat anonymous way, the long experience of the American nightmare in WWE, during which 5 tag team titles and 2 intercontinental titles arrived.