Ric Flair is officially recognized as a sixteen-time world champion: he has held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship eight times, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times and the WWF Championship twice, although the actual number of reigns varies between sources.

The 72-year-old from Memphis was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame both individually and as a member of the Four Horsemen. He was the first to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, having secured the belt after WCW seceded from the NWA in 1991.

On August 2 of last year, he requested the termination of the contract that bound him to WWE. As if that weren’t enough, the Hall of Famer recently announced that he and his wife Wendy Barlow have split up. The couple got married in 2018.

In the latest edition of his ‘Wooooo Nation Uncensored’ podcast, the ‘Nature Boy’ said he was sorry that no one from WWE contacted him during this time.

Ric Flair is having a hard time

“When a couple separates, it’s always a personal failure.

Nothing particularly bad happened in our relationship. I like traveling, being around people, signing autographs, but Wendy was tired of all this ”- said the 16 times world champion.

“I was very sorry that no one from WWE contacted me during this time. A phone call would have been enough to find out if everything was okay. In some ways, WWE is the most insensitive company in the world.

They behave as if you don’t exist ”- he added. Ric Flair did not like the trend of the men’s Royal Rumble match: “Someone must have convinced Vince McMahon that Johnny Knoxville’s participation in the men’s Royal Rumble match would have increased the show.

Things didn’t exactly turn out that way. I have nothing personal against Knoxville, they are keen to point this out. He seems like a very good person to me, but he has no connection with professional wrestling. I respect the choice of WWE executives, but I do not agree with it for the reasons I have explained “.