WWE: Jeff Hardy turned down Hall of Fame, revealed why

Jeff Hardy is arguably one of the most beloved professional wrestlers in WWE history. After his release from the Stamford Federation, many rumors have circulated about him, but now it seems that the real reason has finally been revealed why Jeff Hardy, after refusing to go into rehab, refused even to be introduced into the rehab. Hall Of Fame.

During his latest Twitch stream, Matt Hardy stated that Jeff would turn down WWE’s offer to induct him into the Hall Of Fame because he didn’t want to be inducted without his brother Matt.

“Jeff asked, ‘So you want to put me in the Hall of Fame?’ And he said ‘well, let me ask you, I know you’ve talked to AEW. Will it be Hardy Boyz? Is it me and my brother Matt? ‘ And they say ‘oh, no no, no, no. We can’t have Matt. He is under contract with AEW. You know, it would be just you ”. And Jeff replied “well then absolutely NO”. He defended the honor of the Hardy Boyz team. “

Tony Khan recently announced that a top free agent will make his debut on AEW Dynamite this week, which has raised suspicion among fans that it may be Jeff Hardy. We’ll have to wait and see if we ever see the legendary Hardy Boyz team together again.

