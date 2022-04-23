WWE: Kevin Nash is mentioned trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The WWE Hall of Fame member, kevin nash, was a trend last Wednesday, but it had nothing to do with professional wrestling. nash is being another of the names that appear as “evidence” of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp, who is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard, took the stand this week to give his side of the story of the alleged abuse he says he suffered during his relationship with the actress. Depp is suing Heard for defamation in a Fairfax, Virginia court for $50 million. because of a 2018 op-ed he wrote in the Washington Post about alleged abuse he says he suffered.

In court this week, they discussed text messages from 2014 in which Johnny Depp expressed his displeasure that Amber Heard stayed late at a wrap party after the filming of the movie “Magic Mike.” Amber had a good time with her co-stars at the party, but has appreciated a photo of her with Kevin Nash that same night.

Because of that photo, Kevin Nash’s name went viral this week, as social media is speculating that Nash and Amber Heard were more than just friends and had a good time together. There is no evidence so far that Heard and Nash were involved in any way.. Therefore there would be no possibility, at the moment, that Nash would have to attend the trial to testify. Nash was mentioned as part of the details that would indicate the extremely jealous character of Johnny Depp.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.