WWE: Kevin Owens is thought of as Seth Rollins’ new opponent in WrestleMania 38

WWE may have found the replacement for Shane McMahon in view of WrestleMania 38as reported by numerous news in recent days Shane O’Mac was supposed to face Seth Rollins on the biggest show of the year but due to the breakdown of relations between Vince McMahon’s son and WWE, plans have totally changed. Here’s who the Visionary’s new opponent should be according to Ringside News and WrestlingNews.co.

Rematch of WrestleMania 36

Seth Rollins’ new opponent should be Kevin Owens, the two already faced each other in WrestleMania 36 and the Prizefighter won. The story that would lead the two to collide in the Showcase of The Immortals would consist of one split of the pair that are showing on screen to then engage in a one-on-one rivalry. Already in the last episode of Raw they caught a glimpse of each other seeds of a possible breakup between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins with the first that, in an exclusive interview at the end of the episode, it was said very frustrated by the eventuality of being able to skip WrestleMania 38 while his ‘friend’ Rollins was assigned the seat in the Elimination Chamber without even having to qualify. This could be the proverbial straw that will overflow the camel’s back, here are the images of the interview in question:

We’ll see if KO’s obsession with having to participate in the next edition of WrestleMania will cause internal tensions in the couple between him and Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. Small curiosity, Owens in the interview has repeatedly said the expression ‘I love football’ which will surely be familiar to those who regularly follow Rollins on social networks, Seth is in fact used to pronounce this phrase in an ironic and playful tone making it a real catchphrase on Twitter.