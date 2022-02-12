WWE: Mickie James’ appearance at Rumble would have been restricted

As we know, Mickie James she participated in the last female Royal Rumble by entering at number 20: her entry was accompanied by her theme song Hardcore Country and the Impact champion was able to take her belt with her, lasting inside the match for several minutes and being eliminated by Lita. For James it was a very important moment, but apparently, his return in WWE it would be accompanied by a number of restrictions.

The limitations ad IMPACT

An anonymous source from Will Washington, of the podcast Fightful Grapsodyreports: “There were conditions on literally everything that had to do with Mickie James. We were allowed to say IMPACT, but not IMPACT Wrestling, that was a very important distinction. You can’t say IMPACT Wrestling, you can’t tag it in social media, you can’t just say IMPACT. We [la WWE] we don’t say the word ‘wrestling’. We were told not to use the term ‘knockout’, not to use the word ‘World’, even though the belt is called ‘Impact Knockouts World Championship’. We didn’t have to use any of these words and we had to call the belt ‘Impact Womens’ Championship’, although that’s not its name. So it wasn’t just free advertising for IMPACT, there was a specific nomenclature to use“.