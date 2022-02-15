WWE Monday Night Raw results from 2/14/2022

Small summary of what happened in the WWE Monday Night Raw episode of 2/14/2022 which took place at the Gainbridge FieldHouse Arena in Indianapolis, IN

– A few months ago the public returned to the arenas.

– The show opens with All Mighty WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley and MVP making their way to the ring.

Lashley says he must win WWE’s most brutal match before he can enter WrestleMania as WWE Champion. He says the Elimination Chamber match changed lives and destroyed careers … but so did he. So many people tried to stop him and derail him, but he destroyed them all.

MVP claims that Lashley has a 16% chance of winning the Elimination Chamber, which doesn’t sound good until one key factor is taken into account: none of the other contestants are All Mighty.

So Bobby has a 100% chance of winning. Seth Rollins comes out laughing and says Lashley looks good but isn’t as great as he is. Rollins says the good news for Bobby is that no one in the House can beat him …

except him. Riddle also comes out wearing his toga and his braided hair. Fans chant “toga” and Riddle likens being inside the Elimination Chamber to being locked up in a smelly bathroom.

Riddle says it would be really cool if he became WWE Champion, and it would be even cooler if they all came to his Broga Party later tonight. Maybe not Seth though, because he has to prepare to face Randy Orton tonight.

Austin Theory comes out and says that Mr. McMahon taught him to expect the unexpected and that apologies are weak points. He will apply those lessons within the Chamber and win the Elimination Chamber Match.

AJ Styles is next out and attacks Theory for being Vince’s lick, then remembers being in the Elimination Chamber before and knows no one comes in with an advantage. Everyone comes out as a changed man, but that’s part of the game.

Brock Lesnar’s music rings out and The Beast arrives wearing a cowboy hat. Lesnar goes around the ring, then walks in and puts it on Theory as if it were a hatbox. The general brawl starts, until the ring empties and Brock is left alone with Theory, knocking him out with an F5.

Brock takes a selfie with Theory.

Tag Team Match:

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) beat Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

– Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was at the commentary table for this match.

– Kevin Owens promo against Texas, where this year’s edition of WrestleMania will take place.

Single Match for the US Championship:

Damian Priest beats AJ Styles (Priest remains champion)

2-on-1 Handicap Match:

Omos beats Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

– Contract signing between Becky Lynch and Lita for their match valid for the Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber

Women’s Gauntlet Match:

Rhea Ripley beats Nikki ASH

Rhea Ripley beats Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley beats Doudrop

Bianca Belair beats Rhea Ripley

– Bianca Belair will be the last to enter the Elimination Chamber.

24/7 Championship Match:

Reggie beats Dana Brooke and is the new champion

Tag Team Match:

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) beat Dominik & Rey Mysterio

Single Match:

Seth Rollins beats Randy Orton