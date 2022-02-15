WWE: Mustafa Ali is now a de facto hostage of the federation

You will all remember how WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali asked for his release from the company in a now infamous tweet, and how the federation immediately denied complying with his request. Ali has since started posting cryptic messages on social media, and was suddenly removed from WWE TV shows, where he hasn’t been fighting for months now.

The #FreeAli hashtag has been trending in recent weeks and it seems Ali has managed to find support in the Federation’s locker rooms as well as from his fans. Colleague Flash Morgan Webster actually wanted to give his honest reaction to the situation with an angry emoji, and he’s definitely not the only one in that mood in the locker room.

Ali isn’t the first Superstar to publicly request his release from the company via Twitter. The likes of Brodie Lee (then known as Luke Harper), Tye Dillinger and Mike Kanellis have all taken the same path in recent years. But while all of them were eventually granted release from the company, it seems that things are getting more and more complicated for Mustafa Ali. It may still be a long time before the 35-year-old manages to make the leap to another promotion.

SOURCE: SPORTSKEEDA.COM