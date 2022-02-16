WWE: Not just Steve Austin, another big surprise is being worked on for WrestleMania 38

WWE ahead of WrestleMania 38 wants to go big, and as reported it seems to have asked Stone Cold Steve Austin to return to the ring.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the federation will not be satisfied only with Steve Austin, in fact it is working on another big surprise. At the moment, however, the name of the Superstar who should make his return is shrouded in mystery.

“I don’t know if Steve Austin will fight on the first or second night, but the plan is to have him back in the ring. They have already started the rivalry during the last episode of Raw. As far as I know, WWE is working on another surprise besides Austin, which is yet to come. It should be at the level of Stone Cold. The list is really small. The Rock will have commitments so it’s difficult, Hogan, Flair and Undertaker could be a possibility. Finally I think John Cena remains but he too tells me that he is busy, but who knows it’s just a misdirection “.

Steve Austin returning to the ring is already a huge story, then if the WWE wants to overdo it then we are more than happy.

SOURCE: RINGSIDENEWS.COM