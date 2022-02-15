WWE NXT UK Report 02/10/2022 – Frazer vs Teoman

Friends of Tuttowrestling.com, greetings to all from your Dario “TW 4 Life” Rondanini, at the keyboard for a new NXT UK report!

SINGLE MATCH:

AMALE VS NINA SAMUELS

The match begins and Amale connects hits on Nina, then lands her with a shoulder. Nina’s Leapfrog and hiptoss, with the Frenchwoman reacting with a wristlock and a hiptoss in turn. Double underhook suplex, and Samuels comes out of the ring to catch her breath. Amale follows her but Nina pulls the tarp of the apron ring and her rival falls.

Series of blows between the two, Amale reaches the ropes and Nina continues with a roundhouse and throws herself on the opponent: 1 … 2 … no! Snapmare and Samuels headlock. Amale reacts with a series of lariat and a seated senton: 1… 2… no! Amale’s Hope Breaker attempt but Nina responds with a backbreaker: 1… 2… no! Amale goes to the corner and Nina tries a big boot, but misses the target and Amale hits her in the leg. Facewash and Hope Breaker! 1 … 2 … 3!

WINNER BY BRACKET: AMALE

A-Kid continues his attempts to “civilize” Saxon Huxley before their match by teaching him a humorous poem, but with little success.

Sha Samuels and Noam Dar prepare for the Supernova Sessions, but are trapped inside their locker room by a hooded individual who also steals the Heritage Cup.

Mustache Mountain duo champions congratulate Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith for being the first title contenders. Carter and Smith say they will be the future champions and we have confirmation that the match will take place in two weeks.

On the set of Supernova Sessions we see the three of the Gallus, who for the occasion have renamed the show “Gallus Boys on Top”. They introduce today’s guest who is Jordan Devlin! The Irishman says he agreed to appear on Dar’s show and not this one. Mark Coffey asks Devlin what the future holds for him, but then says it’s time to close the show and Sha Samuels and Noam Dar arrive.

The two attempt to get the cup back, but Joe Coffey stops them saying they need to have a firmer grip on the trophy.

Backstage, Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff comment on their defeat to Carter and Smith. Mastiff gets mad at Jack when Jack touches his jacket. Jack says he wants to be like him and have his jacket too, but Dave says he has to earn it.

Kenny Williams talks about how thunderstorms are a temporary and passing thing (in English “thunderstorm” is the nickname of Sam Gradwell). Kenny says it’s a fitting nickname for Gradwell because he is able to stop the storm.

SINGLE MATCH:

A-KID VS SAXON HUXLEY

The match begins and a long study phase in which Kid tries to measure his biggest and strongest rival. Kid’s front facelock, who is brought into the apron and then into the corner. Series of kicks by the Spaniard, which ends up on the ground after a Thesz press by Huxley. Kid’s reaction avoids a corner hit and connects a gamengiri, but is then grabbed on the fly and thrown to the ground.

Saxon corners Kid and knocks him down with a forearm. Backbreaker! 1 … 2 … no! Attempt to grab Saxon’s back splitter, but Kid breaks free and responds with chops. Huxley tries a backbreaker but Kid reacts by closing him in an octopus stretch.

Huxley comes out and Kid does a springboard armdrag and then connects a dropkick and avoids a rival’s elbow drop. Kid then avoids a new Thesz press and hits with a kick in the arm. The Spaniard grabs Saxon but he responds with a backbreaker. Huxley is not satisfied and rushes towards Kid, who moves and ends up outside. Kid’s suicide dive! Crossbody! 1 … 2 … no!

Attempt to homoplata, but Saxon resists and lifts Kid. Knee of the Spaniard who tries a shot in springboard, but Huxley responds with a backbreaker! 1 … 2 … no! Saxon lifts Kid and tries to place him in the corner, but the Spaniard leverages the turnbuckles and performs a sliced ​​bread number 2! Flying superkick! 1 … 2 … no! Saxon grabs Kid’s wrist, who responds with a roundhouse and a beautiful Lucha DDT on the strings! 1 … 2 … 3!

WINNER BY BRACKET: A-KID

Post match, Kid tries to calm Saxon down and gets a handshake from him.

Backstage, the three of the Gallus separate to look for Jordan Devlin and we follow Wolfgang, who happens to be attacked from behind by Devlin with a chair.

We then see Kid commenting on his victory and crosses paths with Die Familie, complete with a “nod” between him and Charlie Dempsey.

SINGLE MATCH:

TEOMAN (W / DIE FAMILIE) VS NATHAN FRAZER

The match begins and the two exchange shots, like in a fight, later Frazer closes Teoman in a side headlock. Teoman comes out and the two hit each other again. Dropkick of Frazer who tries to execute a move in springboard, but is distracted by the ringside minions and is surprised by Teoman who takes control by making him fall.

Neckbreaker against the turnbuckle by the German who brings his rival back to the ring and hits him with a low kick and a dropkick: 1… 2… no! Long neck work by Teoman, and Frazer manages to bounce back after a while avoiding an attack on the rival’s corner.

Nathan throws Teoman out of the ring and the German subsequently tries to trap him in the tarpaulin of the ring, but Frazer comes out and the two hit each other outside the square. Teoman’s Irish whip, but Frazer jumps over the barricade and connects a moonsault! Again Nathan is distracted by Die Familie and Teoman takes the opportunity to trap him in the tarp and hit him.

Teoman continues to work on the opponent’s neck, then the two end up in the corner and to avoid an attack, Frazer performs a somersault but suffers from a sore neck and Teoman takes the opportunity to hit him with a dropkick missile: 1 … 2 … no! Teoman attempts a forearm but Nathan dodges it and responds with a superkick. The two are at opposite corners of the ring and look at each other badly, then attack!

Flying forearm by Frazer that continues with a sling blade. The German takes refuge outside his henchmen but is joined by Nathan who dives on all of them! In the ring, Frazer’s springboard splash! 1 … 2 … no! Nathan’s attempted reverse DDT, blocked by Teoman. Nathan then attempts a moonsault springboard, but Teoman reaches it with a dropkick!

Swinging neckbreaker! 1 … 2 … no! Forearm in full face against Frazer! 1 … 2 … no! Teoman kicks Frazer against the ropes, but Nathan responds with an enzuigiri. Rollins’ pupil goes to the stake and Dempsey distracts him. Nathan kicks him off, Rohan Raja also tries but without success and Frazer closes with the Phoenix Splash! 1 … 2 … 3!

WINNER BY BRACKET: NATHAN FRAZER

On the images of a Frazer celebrating the victory and a stolen Familie of success, the episode ends! Thank you all for reading and we will re-read in a few days for a new report from NXT UK, also here on Tuttowrestling.com!