WWE: NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Results

Good morning to all wrestling fans. My name is Bjork Rajta and today I will give you all the updates regarding NXT Vengeance Day!

-Pete Dunne beats Tony D’Angelo in the Steel Cage Match. Great opener for a very promising card.

-Toxic Attraction beat Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell and maintain the NXT female couple titles.

-Wendy Choo is looking for a partner for the Dusty Classic. Amari Miller already has someone and Dakota Kai just doesn’t even answer her.

-Jensen apparently was friendzoned by Kayden Carter. Briggs obviously wants to help him. Quiet Jensen we have all been there.

-Grayson Waller enters the ring with the cops and tells them to arrest LA Knight. Knight says he was attacked by Waller last week and not the other way around so the restraining order no longer applies. The cops watch the footage and leave, leaving Grayson Waller for the LA Knight to eat. Knight attacks him and the match is confirmed for next week.

-Persia and Indi try to get up after the defeat and try to think about the Dusty Classic. She then leaves with Dexter while Persia is courted by Duke Hudson.

-Carmelo Hayes beats Cameron Grimes and keeps the North American title thanks also to the help of Trick Williams.

-The Creed brothers beat MSK in the final of the Dusty Classic and raise the trophy to the skies.

-GUNTHER talks about the IMPERIUM and how from now on the domination will be more and more clear. Only Sikoa interrupts everything and seems to want to challenge the general of the stable. Interesting combination.

-In the backstage Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler take some digs and heat up the feud.

-Bron Breakker is still NXT champion! Wins against Santos Escobar in a great Main Event!

This was Vengeance Day! Very interesting event that concludes important feuds and lays the foundations for other rivalries. We rebound between the lines of Spazio Wrestling. Ciaoooooo!