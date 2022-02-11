WWE Planet # 963 – Hostages of Saudi Arabia

In the well-established tradition of the good recipe of Road to WrestleMania, money dictates the arrival after just a few bites of Saudi Arabia raisins: detached from the rest of the dough, grumpy to most even if by now an unsolicited firm pivot of tradition. Someone is happy and passionate about it but, apart from the sporadic appreciators, many choose the panettone at the end or skip the dessert.

And how to blame them. Beyond the tastes on Christmas sweets, the holiday period, of any party, should bring only positive things and no one likes to see the aforementioned party ruined by something they do not like. In the period of the WWE fan’s Advent, WM is the night of the 25th, but it is as if the unexpected of the Monopoly is hidden behind one of the boxes instead of a chocolate: you know it is there, that sooner or later it will arrive, but you don’t you never get used to it. Wanting to continue with this belated Christmas metaphor, it should be added that if you don’t like raisins and the panettone isn’t exactly good, maybe it’s not even worth taking it out of the package. The road to the Grandaddy Of Them All is indeed in front of a block, one of those that pauses a bit of everything – main storylines, secondary storylines, construction of WM – in addition to bringing out the usual sad prospect of a dead end . A show in the Arabian Peninsula that has nothing endemic to do with the path that goes to WM and that indeed often and willingly, since it exists, has been an unsolicited jolt, very little organic and not at all welcome to what it should have be (ring Firefly Fun House, above all). Walkway of inadequate caryatids mixed with fictitious road crossings, leaving aside what seems already evident to be the pre-established plan. A card full of encounters that no one wants to see or perfectly useless for everyone, unable to generate even the breath of wind, despite the pomp and caliber (did anyone have the courage to say Greatest Royal Rumble?). A few minutes of promo spread over two weekly episodes, some imposition from above and the usual pinzimonio of nonsense and unpresentability: the perfect recipe has already been made in a hurry on Raw and SD.

Like any WWE aircraft returning to the United States, therefore, we return hostages to Saudi Arabia, which this time also takes the Elimination Chamber, with all its surroundings, and slams it into the second-rate event catalog from which already sometimes he struggles to unmark himself. Adding the load to what it promises a priori to be either injury or insult, at most both. In fact, in the sandy frames, the result is always a blazing lose-lose situation self-inflicted and this time it is no exception: either the PLE leaves everything as it is, making it useless and bad to look at, net of a quality that will not be there. ; or it will modify the scenarios for WM in the running, but inserting people completely out of the current context. In a logic that is difficult to permeate, where it is clear that the local public, wealthy or not, hardly owns a TV tuned to another era. We hope for the least worst, a bit like when you go to the polls (here you can), but without even the possibility of choosing (like there, where you can’t). This time the EC will still force a piece of the road to pass through Arabia too, with the fear that it could be a crossroads that would have already made the stars and stripes turn up their noses. The only point of interest that may not be at all, therefore, literally leaving the preacher in the desert, but moreover without a voice. We do not expect happy times, therefore, in what should be the holiday par excellence; times that until February 19th will have repercussions on the weekly shows, also forced to useless somersaults as happened in these 7 days.

Some might point out that it is anything but a novelty. The petrodollars of Saudi tyranny have been for years the reason why, from time to time and even at this time of year, WWE decides to send everything on vacation to publicly stage private shows, with a taste halfway between the ‘obscene brazen and the retro gone bad. But not being there, in fact, we at least have the sacrosanct right to complain about it.