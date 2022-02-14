WWE Planet # 965 – Nothing on the horizon

There is a week left to Elimination Chamber, which this year will take place in Saudi Arabia. A land famous for its heat, a heat that often makes it difficult to move. A heat that most likely affected WWE’s entire Road to WrestleMania.

We spent the weeks leading up to the Rumble with the names of the winners already pretty much revealed, as well as who they would choose to face at WrestleMania, with all due respect to who believed Ronda would choose Becky. All around the most total nothing.

Seemed to have been sown the seed for the start of a hypothetical feud between Orton and Riddle so that he could single-handedly launch the second with a victory in WrestleMania against the viper. But perhaps realizing that the two paired are one of the few interesting of Raw in recent months they seem to have aborted the plans.

And it doesn’t do better in the mid / upper carding of SmackDown. Drew McIntyre is seen by many as the one who will dethrone Roman Reigns. Which is why he now seems to be on his way against the undefeated Happy Corbin. And definitely not one of the best plans to keep the Scottish wrestler busy. Let it be said what Corbin arouses is X-Pac Heat of the worst kind. Think about it, none of the athletes opposed to him in a transition feud has ever come out well, it would be enough to remember the rivalry with Seth Rollins with the title at stake. And McIntyre has already been feuding with an even worse wrestler than Corbin, namely Jinder Mahal. If they think they can keep McIntyre warm by feuding some scum, I see both the Scottish wrestler and the entire creative department in a bad way.

Some might argue that we have two Elimination Chambers but even here the writing and the interest are null.

The WWE female roster is now enclosed in three wrestlers, four if you count Belair, with Sasha and Bayley now seeming to have definitely moved into second, if not third, plan. And it goes without saying that once the combinations between these three / four athletes are finished, the interest is rapidly waning. And the Becky vs Charlotte combination has already greatly tired.

The Chamber titled if possible is instead made even worse. There is not a single opponent for Lashley on the horizon, with all the efforts focused on Lesnar vs Reigns part 45694. And I would not want Lashley’s reign to be sacrificed in order to keep this endless rivalry going in order to have a Champion vs Champion a WrestleMania.

And to top this still non-existent cake we have a WWE Hall of Famer with still zero names announced. To tell the truth, a fairly predictable scenario for anyone when they started introducing four big names per edition and then find themselves having to introduce scum like Rikishi, nothing distant from Summer Rae defined as a legend.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t feel this Road to WrestleMania in the slightest, the hope is that after the show in Arabia they will be able to build decently at least the upper-carding rivalries, but the hope with this creative team is always the first to die.