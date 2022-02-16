WWE plans for Kurt Angle canceled

Over the past ten days, rumors have spread about WWE’s willingness to offer Kurt Angle a role on television. His engagement would have been in the course of road to Wrestlemania, and would have lasted just under a month. Further confirmation of the rumors had even arrived from the person concerned, who in his podcast had confirmed the offer received from WWE.

However, despite this confirmation, the projects that included the presence of Kurt Angle would have been canceled by the WWE. And also this time, the confirmation came from the person concerned during his podcast.

The words of Kurt Angle

“I went to the Royal Rumble. WWE wanted me to do a short stint on TV, which they eventually canceled at the last minute. But we went to the Rumble, my wife and I. The day before I also did some interviews, a photo shoot with fans, but I want to clarify that I am in no way under contract with WWE. They would have signed me anyway; it was going to be a three-week program. It’s been canceled, but you know, I’ll just keep doing my Kurt Angle Show and that’s it.

Angle was fired from his role as WWE producer in 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. His last match remains the one at Wrestlemania 35, lost to Baron Corbin.