WWE post WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view unveiled

The pay-per-view that WWE will hold in May was officially confirmed today.

The Dunkin ‘Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, has announced that it will host the second edition of WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, May 8th. It will be the first pay-per-view post WrestleMania 38 and will be the second consecutive year that WWE will use the name “WrestleMania Backlash” for its premium live event in May.

The Stamford company, last October 25, had provided the pay-per-view schedule for 2022 in advance (except for those in Saudi Arabia), but did not specify the name of those scheduled for May, June and September.

The promotional poster the arena used to advertise the show features Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

The pre-sale of tickets will be held from 16 to 17 February, while the free sale will officially open from 16:00 Italian on Friday 18 February.