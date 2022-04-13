WWE Raw 4/11 Notes – WWE Raw News and Results, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

– Bianca Belair’s first challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship is ready.









Sonya Deville announced herself as Belair’s first challenger when she presented Belair with an open contract to sign before Belair’s opponent was revealed. Belair then signed the contract. Deville then attacked Belair from behind and announced herself as the challenger and then signed the contract herself.

– Austin Theory announced that he is now known as “Theory”, a change made after Theory and Vince McMahon decided that “Austin” did not suit him.









– The Usos challenged RK-Bro to a unification match after RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis), The Usos arrived at the arena and went to face RK-Bro . They officially challenged RK-Bro to a title unification match. Before RK-Bro could give a definitive answer, The Street Profits came out and said that the Usos were trying to jump the line.

Randy Orton interrupted the discussion between the two teams and said that he would rather see them fight than talk. A match between The Usos and Street Profits then took place, with The Usos scoring the victory.

– In other results:

Veer Mahaan destroyed Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest ends up a no-win when after 10 minutes of action Priest kneels under a light and that was it.

Cody Rhodes on The Miz

Naomi (cSasha Banks) on Liv Morgan

Bianca Belair on Queen Zelina