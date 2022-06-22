WWE Raw 6/20 Report – WWE Raw News and Results, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

Bianca Belair announced that Rhea Ripley would not be approved in time for MITB, so unfortunately that match was not taking place yet.









Belair announced a fatal 5 way match to determine her new challenger.

Fatal 5-way match: Carmella defeated Liv Morgan, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss. It will be Carmella vs. Belair at MITB.

Vince McMahon entered. The crowd cheered. He called John Cena the greatest of all time and talked about his return. He then left.

Riddle entered. He mentioned that Bloodline may have ended Randy Orton’s career and promised himself that he would get his revenge. He was close on Friday, but Roman was Roman at the end and he came up short.

Money in the Bank qualifying match: Omos (with MVP) def. Riddle (3:54)

Seth Rollins entered. He knocked Riddle down and knocked him out of the ring. He said that he didn’t share airspace with losers.

Riddle attacked Rollins as he was doing his catchphrase, but Rollins knocked him down and Stomped him.

Theory stood on the platform from last week’s pose. Theory decided to strike a pose for us again. Lashley came up from behind, hit Spear and sprayed him in the face with oil. Lashley demanded a fight for the US title.

Theory told Kevin Patrick that he talked to Pearce and they made a fight: Lashley owes a Gauntlet today to get another chance.

Angelo Dawkins (w/Montez Ford) defeated Jey Uso (w/Jimmy Uso)









Ezekiel met Elias in the back. They sat at opposite ends of the sofa. Ezekiel wondered if Elias was looking forward to playing Nebraska considering some of the things he’s said about it in the past. Elias called himself a changed man.

For the first time in a long time, @IAmNotEliasWWE was able to see his older brother Elias ❤️ #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vIHdWPneX0 — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022

Elijah’s concert

I was about to sing, but Kevin Owens came out. Owens said no one wanted to see this and no one was buying the video that had just been shown. Ezequiel appeared on the screen to prove once again that they were different people. Owens was upset and Elias sang “Kevin Owens is a liar.” Owens was angry, so he threw the guitar out of the ring. Elias hit him with his knee and smashed a guitar into his back.

Backstage Owens was approached by Patrick and challenged Elias or Ezekiel or whoever next week. Ezekiel showed up (without a beard) and accepted. Owens freaked out.

Gauntlets:

Bobby Lashley defeated Chad Gable (w/Otis)

Bobby Lashley defeated Otis (with Chad Gable) via DQ when Gable attacked him. Both continued their attack until the third opponent came out: Austin Theory.









Bobby Lashley defeated Theory in no time.

Lashley will face Theory for the American title at MITB.

Behind the scenes, Carmella attacked Bianca

Miz TV with guest AJ Styles

Styles blamed himself for not qualifying for MITB. Styles hit Miz, but Ciampa suddenly hit Styles from behind. This leads to:

AJ Styles defeated Ciampa

After the match, Miz tried to attack from behind, but Styles dodged it and hit a Styles Clash.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Asuka defeated Becky Lynch in a close head kick match, thus ending Raw.