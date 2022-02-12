WWE Raw Report 02/07/2022 – Confusion in power

Friends of Tuttowrestling, welcome again this week. Raw travels to an uncertain destiny towards the Arabic version of Elimination Chamber. I am Daniele “Giving Up” La Spina + this is your Raw Report !!!

The episode opens from inside the Ball Arena in Denver, CO. We get the greeting from Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton: for this episode on SyFy, the first hour without commercial breaks.

Kevin Patrick is in the ring with RK-Bro and the Alpha Academy. Patrick welcomes us and immediately explains that in this quiz, if RK-Bro win, they will be # 1 Contenders. Gable interrupts him as he explains the rules of the quiz and says there will be different categories for the questions. A correct question earns a point, a wrong one grants the other team the opportunity to steal the point by answering. Whoever gets to 5 first wins. Patrick lists the categories. Gable begins choosing a question about US Presidents and answers correctly. Riddle chooses biology and he also answers correctly. Gable chooses Greek mythology and is not wrong. Orton chooses cartoons and Riddle answers correctly for the team. 2-2. Then Orton tells Gable to shut up a little and let Otis answer every now and then. Otis chooses geography and answers correctly, insulting the people of Denver. Riddle chooses pop culture and Orton gets angry, in fact he gets it wrong and Gable steals the point with a correct answer. 4-2 for the Academy. Gable chooses films and literature. Otis would like to answer Hamlet’s question, which is the right answer but Gable tells him to stop because he only wants to answer that because he has the word ham in his name (Ham-Hamlet). Gable gets it wrong and Riddle takes the point, answering Hamlet. Orton chooses sport and answers correctly for 4 all. Gable chooses conversion to metric system. Patrick also gives the answer options but Gable doesn’t want to hear them and gets it wrong. Orton steals the point and the RK-Bros win. Gable obviously protests and asks for everything to be redone. Riddle says the three most dangerous letters in this world just beat him in wits. Things degenerate, RK-Bro leave and Patrick too. For some reason Chad Gable begins to suffer like a dog, even falling to the ground every time the buzzer is sounded, which continues to be sounded over and over. Graves also seems hallucinated by what he sees. Then come the Street Profits. They come in by making fun of the Academy for missing the Quiz. Gable confronts them as he steps out of the ring and says he also has a question for the Profits: guess who’s getting kicked in the ass by the Academy tonight? Montez Ford says it sounded like a challenge and Dawkins says they definitely can’t let it go. The two accept and go to Gable but Dawkins is shot down from behind by Otis on the run.

At the commentary table they announce us: episode of MizTV with the Mysterios guests !!! Plus Bobby Lashley will bore us with a badly done promo !!!

Advertising, even if it doesn’t exist.

TAG TEAM MATCH:

THE ALPHA ACADEMY VS THE STREET PROFITS

Let’s go back to non-advertising and start under Chad Patton’s orders. Ford and Gable legal, Ford starts strong with a Dropkick to knock Otis out. He then he avoids a Back Suplex and hits Gable. Running with an outstretched arm and a Soccerball Kick. Tag for Dawkins and Shoulder Block on Ford Launch! 1 … 2 … no !!! Side Headlock by Dawkins, throw on the ropes and again Shoulder Block. Dawkins running, Gable catches him with a Waistlock on the ground and then Arm Drag, Arm Drag in response from Dawkins closing the series with a Dropkick. Tag for Ford that attacks on the corner but is projected to the apron. Jumping Enziguri scores for Ford who is tripped by Otis while Patton does not see. Otis tag doing on Ford: empty at the corner but then outstretched arm to sign for Otis. Body Slam of the former Heavy Machinery who then hits the mark with a Running Splash. Throw on the ropes and punch in the abdomen for Otis, then Snapmare and Necklock. Otis lets go to strike, then Splash on the corner. Run up but empty shoulder. Ford’s Jumping Enziguri on Otis and double tag: Dawkins’ Clothesline, Gable stops him and punches him back, then throws on the ropes and Jumping Spinning Back Elbow. Dawkins’ Exploder Suplex who then throws Gable into the corner. Spinning Clothesline on the corner of Dawkins who then takes a run but is stopped. Belly-to-Belly Suplex from Gable! 1 … 2 … no !!! Gable’s Moonsault empty, he lands on his feet but Dawkins connects the Silencer anyway! 1 … 2 … no !!! Otis intervenes to stop the pin, Ford steps in and Otis goes out of the ring. Ford’s Somersault Senton knocking Otis out of the ring. Schoolboy Pin by Dawkins on Gable! 1 … 2 … no !!! Dawkins tries the Silencer again but Gable overturns and closes an Ankle Lock. Dawkins tries to free himself by rolling forward but Gable closes him with his back to the ground! 1 … 2 … 3 !!!

VICTORY BY PINCHING: THE ALPHA ACADEMY

At the commentary table we talk about Lita as a challenger to the title.

TONIGHT: Lita is live on Raw !!!

We go into advertising, despite the claims.

We are back on the air with MVP in the ring announcing Bobby Lashley. Lashley is received quite well in his hometown. MVP says last week they should have celebrated properly but Lashley still had signs of an unprecedented challenge. Lashley killed the beast and took back the WWE Championship. Some will say that he only won because Roman Reigns intervened. But in reality the only thing that matters to him is that he pinned Lesnar and won. Last week they were supposed to have a parade, girls, rivers of champagne, it was supposed to be Bobby Lashley Day. But instead Adam Pearce decided that he would defend the title against 5 other people at Elimination Chamber. Which brought Lesnar back here. Lesnar has his match at WM against Roman Reigns but he also entered the EC to arrive with the Belt at WM. Pure fantasy. Lashley will also be WWE Champion at the end of EC. Without disrespect to the other participants: AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, former HOF Champions and future; Riddle and Austin Theory, the future of WWE. But it’s only men who will be dealing with the greatest monster ever. Lashley says Lesnar disrespected him for the last time. He dared to ask for a rematch. No claims are made with the Almighty. Lesnar continues to tour the WWE demanding things he doesn’t deserve. When was the last time Lesnar defended the title (in RR against you, ed)? And when was the last time he fought on Raw? At the Chamber he will end up pinned again. When he ends up in the hospital just hearing his name, he will be Champion instead. And at WM while Lesnar fights for the World Title, he will be in the main event.

We are with Alexa Bliss and the new Lilly. The therapist says he finds her okay and wants to get some exercise. Separating from the things that make us feel good is an exercise to be learned. He remembers that the doll is a WWE Shop replica and asks her to return it. Bliss does so reluctantly, but then begins to sob.

SINGLE MATCH:

AJ STYLES VS DAMIEN PRIEST

The match is presented as a “Championship Contenders Match,” which Graves later explains is for the # 1 Contender seat in the US Title. Although Styles is in the Chamber. The two arrive and it begins under the orders of Danilo Anfibio. Styles leaves with some Chops but Priest knocks him down. Then he attacks the ropes and Styles lowers the top rope. Slingshot Forearm out of Styles’ ring which then brings Priest back to the square for a pin! 1 … 2 … no !!! Styels in Headlock, Priest breaks free and Lift Over. Splash on the corner, Priest then looks for a Suplex but Styles lands behind, only to be knocked down by a Clothesline! 1 … 2 … no !!! Priest takes Styles to the third string but he slips between his legs and trips him. Then he tries a maneuver but Priest reverses looking for the Reckoning. AJ is saved, he goes for the Clash but also Priest avoids. Spinning Heel Kick by Priest and Styles Ushigoroshi! 1 … 2 … no !!! The Phenomenal One misses on the corner, then rejects Priest and looks for Stylin ‘DDT but fails and Priest’s Spinning Wheel Kick followed by a DDT Driver! 1 … 2 … no !!! The two exchange shots in the center of the ring, Priest’s series of kicks, Styles counter attacks with the Phenomenal Blitz but fails with the Clothesline. Priest’s Bicycle Kick, Styles’ Pele Kick: the two collapse to the ground but Priest on top of Styles! 1 … 2 … no !!! Priest tries the maneuver Styles avoids and pushes him back. He finishes at the apron, goes to the Phenomenal Forearm but Priest stops him on the ropes. Then the US Champion takes a run but Phenomenal Forearm !! 1 … 2 … 3 !!! Styles is therefore # 1 Contender at the US Title but at the comment table they still use the conditional. Priest obviously makes a bad face and then gets angry.

WINNER BY PINCHING: AJ STYLES

Recap of what we saw at SmackDown.

Kevin Owens prepares backstage and Seth Rollins arrives doing the choruses for him. Rollins says he can’t believe he’s not in the Chamber and complains about Pearce and Sonya Deville. Owens says they’re the worst but there’s really no reason to be sorry, he has something to tell him. With Rollins’ influence and his popularity, tonight will put them in a position to bring him back tonight by beating Theory. Rollins laughs and says it’s not up to him but he likes Owens’ enthusiasm and says he believes in him. Owens asks if he really believes it and isn’t lying to him. Rollins laughs after a moment’s pause and says he is many things but certainly not a liar.

TONIGHT: Kevin Owens seeks revenge in rematch with Austin Theory !!!

The Miz and Maryse make their entrance on MizTV. Miz welcomes us and says that before we start he wants to ask everyone to stand up and show proper respect to Maryse. Then he welcomes his guests: Dominik and Rey Mysterio. The two arrive cautiously, despite Miz and Maryse dancing happily as they enter. Miz says they may be wondering why they are invited but he sees the conflict even where it is most hidden and wants to settle it. Let’s review what happened last week. Miz says he sees nothing wrong with what happened. Some problems? Rey says yes, he has a problem with his subterfuges. Miz asks if he is calling him a cheat and also asks the audience. He then he tries to shut him up and says he is not a cheater. If he is looking for unfair people, look for their RR opponents. Phoenix hit him illegally. But as usual, those who cheat are cheered, like Edge, Phoenix or Eddie Guerrero. Instead he gets booed because he wins. He didn’t cheat, he was smarter. If Dom lost to him it was Dominik’s fault alone. Indeed he should be in the Chamber to fight for the title. But who has that chance instead? Rey Mysterio. Although he has been held back since he lost the title. Rey says he won it wrongly. Miz says he beat Drew McIntyre when he was unbeatable and Rey says he did it with Lashley’s help. The audience takes it out on Miz who responds to the choirs, claiming to be one of the greatest of this company. But he doesn’t get what he deserves. Is his face maybe on the posters or the billboards or the 2K22 game? No, do you know who is there? Let’s see the cover that Rey Mysterio has on it. Cosima Rey that he doesn’t have? He should be there. Or maybe Maryse, who in RR fought divinely and is beautiful. Maryse says she should be called Rey Marysterio in her honor. Rey kindly declines. Miz wonders where the choirs are for him, the appreciation and respect. Dominik says he agrees. Where is the respect that Miz owes to his father? Miz asks if Rey really wants to hide behind his son. Does he want to prove that he has grown-up pants? Does he want a rematch tonight? Dominik talks to his father a moment before accepting. Miz says he never noticed that he was taller than Rey and asks if he is sure he is Rey’s son and not Eddie Guerrero. Dominik restrains his father but then shoves Miz. Advertising.