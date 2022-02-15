WWE Raw Report 02/14/2022 – RK-Bro-ga Party

Friends of Tuttowrestling, welcome again this week. Raw’s march towards Elimination Chamber continues and therefore without further delay I, Daniele “In Love” La Spina, I would say to proceed with your Raw Report !!!

The episode opens directly from inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Bobby Lashley enters the arena with MVP. Lashley says that before he gets out of WM as WWE Champion, he must win one of WWE’s most brutal matches, the Chamber. The Chamber is known for changing lives and destroying careers. Just like him. Everyone will be there to dethrone him but they will all fail, he will destroy them one by one. MVP says he is not a mathematician but he did some calculations. He has realized that he has a 1 in 6 chance of winning. It doesn’t look like much until you add a variable: none of his opponents are the All Mighty. When you add the All Mighty quotient, you get a 100% chance of getting out of the Stock. Seth Rollins interrupts the Scott Steiner moment and says Lashley looks great but not as good as he does. The good news is that he’s still WWE Champion, the bad news is that he won’t be for long. He doesn’t see how any of the others can beat Lashley but he can. MVP pretends to have a vision and says that in his vision Rollins continues to chat and ends up not even getting to EC. Riddle arrives in toga (tunic but oh well, it will be a toga party, ed) and scooter and asks Rollins if he just said that the Chamber is a huge quiz. Rollins says no. Riddle says he’s never been in the Chamber but the last time he was locked in a small place he was in a gas station bathroom and it was awful. But then the caretaker released him in the morning and when he saw the sunlight he realized he could do everything. So he can win the Chamber. It would be great if he wins the title and then in two weeks he and Randy Orton win the Couples titles. He would be super cool but it would be even cooler if all of them came to his RK-Bro party. True, Rollins has to prepare for the match with his best friend, but Lashley is free. Austin Theory cuts it all off and says that Mr. McMahon taught him to expect the unexpected and that an apology is a sign of weakness. He’s going to use these teachings on Saturday at the Chamber to win, he can’t let him down. It’s up to AJ Styles to ask him what what he said meant. His lips have been so attached to Vince’s ass that it is no longer clear what he is saying. Theory has never been in the Chamber, he has and he can say that the prediction does not lean in anyone’s favor. He can enter the Chamber one way and come out transformed but he doesn’t want to end his career knowing that he could have done more to become Champion again. And no one is going to stop him, including Lashley, from having a moment at WM. Riddle starts to cut him off but AJ stops him and compliments him on the toga. He talked about being a double Champion and tonight he will face Damian Priest and it would be great to get to WM with two Belts. Riddle says it would be even better if AJ went to his party. Lashley stops everyone and says they have bored him, he’s the only one here to ever win the Chamber. Theory is a child; if Rollins were a visionary he would know he can’t win; Riddle would have to come down from his cloud to even have a chance; Styles will not have his glorious moment at WM and as for Lesnar, wherever he is, know that he will not get closer than that to the Title and then that he will come out of WM with the Title, even if Lashley is undecided on this point and stutters losing himself. He plays the music of Brock Lesnar who greets by taking off his hat and smiles before starting his pyros. Lesnar walks around the ring, climbs and then takes off his jacket. He turns and sees Theory and uses it as a coat rack. Lashley takes off his jacket as well and the two go face to face. MVP pulls Lashley away and Theory attacks Lesnar from behind, but ends up thrown forward. The others, wisely, clear the field, while Theory gets a German Suplex and an F-5 !!! Lashley throws a Belt as Lesnar takes a selfie with what’s left of Theory, proving that he still knows more about him than Lashley.

The Street Profits are in Gorilla Position: the two make fun of Theory and then do the usual recap of the episode and then load up for their entry and the match against the Dirty Dawgs. At the entrance of the Dawgs we are shown Dolph Ziggler’s raid on NXT. Tommaso Ciampa is at the comment table.

TAG TEAM MATCH:

THE STREET PROFITS VS THE DIRTY DAWGS

Rod Zapata kicks off the match with Ziggler and Montez Ford legal. Ford’s Dropkick and Splash! 1 … 2 … no !!! Robert Roode steps in right away and stop the pin. Tag for him, Ford tries to punch free from both of them but Roode stops him in Uranage! 1 … 2 … no !!! Tags for Ziggler and Aided Jumping Knee Drop! 1 … 2 … no !!! Angelo Dawkins stops the pin. Ziggler looks for the Back Suplex but Ford lands on his feet and counters with a Jumping Enziguri. Double Tag: Dawkins rejects Roode and then knocks him down in the Clothesline. Roode’s throw on the ropes and Dawkins connects with a Spinning Jumping Back Elbow. Exploder Suplex on Ziggler and then Spinning Splash on the corner on Roode. Dawkins on the run but Roode’s Spinebuster. Meanwhile out of the ring Ziggler approaches Ciampa who gives him sarcastic applause. Ziggler pretends to hit him with a Superkick and Ciampa moves away. Perhaps in order not to pay for the move, he throws the contents of a glass in his face, probably sour from Ziggler’s reaction. Meanwhile Roode gets distracted by the thing and collects a Dawkins Spinebuster, change for Ford that closes with the Frog Splash !! 1 … 2 … 3 !!!

WINNERS BY SHOCKING: THE STREET PROFITS

In the meantime, Ciampa attacks Ziggler outside the ring, but he gives him a Superkick. Ford takes him from behind and takes him to the ring: Dawkins looks for the Spinebuster but Ziggler slips away and the Dawgs retreat.

Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Zelina Vega and Carmella are at Riddle’s party. Riddle wonders where Orton is and Vega tells her she doesn’t care because he didn’t invite him to her party. Riddle says that’s not the case and starts the choirs. Orton watches it all from a screen in the locker room and Kevin Patrick arrives to ask him why he’s not at the party. Orton says he’s not the type and also needs to prepare for the match against Seth Rollins. There is a reason they call him Architect and it is because he always plans his moves in advance. He has no doubts that he already has in mind how to get out of the Chamber with the title. But that will be Saturday, today is Monday and so tonight Rollins will face the three most destructive letters of this world: RKO.

At the comment table we talk about Black History Month, by Rocky Johnson and a video about The Rock is launched.

AJ Styles makes his entrance and in the absence of publicity WWE is keen to let us review Kevin Owens’ scene with Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce from last week and show us the Twitter poll on whether or not Kevin Owens lied about his love. for Texas. Owens in a pre-recorded video says that he is a realist, he does not delude himself. He knows that at this point he will not be placed in the Chamber and it means that he will probably not be in WM. The thing upsets him a lot but he can’t do anything about it. He won’t be fighting in Texas, which he loves and saw WWE released the poll on social media. Nobody believes him, everyone has started to question his sincerity and say he is a liar. He wants to be honest: he hates Texas as much as he hates Indianapolis. He’s a bad place and he’s from Quebec, the people are educated, sophisticated there, not a bunch of ignorant redneck peasants. If North America were a human body, Texas would be the c * o.

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

SINGLE MATCH:

AJ STYLES VS DAMIAN PRIEST (C)

Priest also arrives and we leave under the orders of Danilo Anfibio. Styles’s Side Headlock, I throw on the ropes and Priest lays down on the ground but Styles closes it with a Side Headlock. Another launch and Priest’s Arm Drag, another Arm Drag and Armbar. Styles comes out but is hit with knees. Priest on the run and AJ’s Chop. Priest responds with blows and butt heads. AJ replies, then tries a throw on the ropes but Priest pushes him to the ropes and connects a Spinning Side Backbreaker! 1 … 2 … no !!! Priest’s Chinlock, Styles breaks free but Priest hits him. Combo stopped by Styles fighting back with Phenomenal Blitz! Styles hits the corner, then Snapmare and Jumping Elbow on Priest sitting on the ground. AJ goes for the Clash but Priest stops him and crashes him in Mat Slam. Then he lifts it up: Cliffhanger DDT! 1 … 2 … no !!! Priest makes a bad face. Priest’s Spinning Heel Kick blank, again and Styles’s Pele Kick. The two get up and Styles with a clothesline on the ropes sends Priest out of the ring. He starts to jump but Priest dodges, AJ lands on the apron but Priest trips him down. The US Champion attempts a Chokeslam but AJ gets back on the apron and rejects it. Sliding Knee empty and Priest’s Spinning Heel Kick tripping AJ on the apron. The Archer of Infamy goes back to the ring and takes AJ from the apron, he hits him, misses his kick and prepares for the Forearm but Priest with another kick stops him. Priest runs, AJ launches for the Phenomenal Forearm but wisely Priest stops on the ropes. Styles lands on his feet, Priest’s Sunset Flip! 1 … 2 … 3 !!! Styles seems to shrug his shoulder but probably by mistake of the two, because no one points it out. At the end of the match there is a handshake between the two.

WINNER BY SHOCKING AND AGAIN CHAMPION: DAMIAN PRIEST

We are in the therapist’s office with him and Alexa Bliss. Doctor says aside from the incident at the shop, last week was a good week. Do you feel angry every now and then? Bliss, who also seems to reflect her improvement in her clothes, makeup and hair, says that honestly, for the first time in a long time, her life is good, she is happy. The doctor then says that her progress deserves the gratitude of a gift and asks her what she wants. Bliss asks to stop the background music. The doctor pleases her and says that she still has another gift: he takes out wads and then bits of Lilly now destroyed. He says it’s to make sure she’s at peace with herself. Bliss closes her eyes as if to hold back and when she opens them again, the doctor pulls out a new Lilly and says he has an idea.

2-ON-1 HANDICAP MATCH:

OMOS VS CEDRIC ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN

Omos, framed from below, makes his entrance. Then Cedric Alexander accompanied by Shelton Benjamin. The latter pretends to enter the ring while Alexander attacks from behind but with one hand Omos stops him and crushes his head. He pushes him to the corner after Aja Smith gives way to contention. Alexander takes over from Benjamin and then tries to hold Omos by one foot. Benjamin’s shots are useless and he is dumped on the corner. Benjamin misses Omos and puts on a Step-Up Knee. Change for Alexander who hits and throws himself from the rope but Omos blocks him with one hand. Benjamin tries to intervene but is shot down in Big Boot. Omos keeps his grip on Alexander and with a Double Chokeslam puts an end to this short agony! 1 … 2 … 3 !!!

WINNER BY BRACKET: OMOS

Let’s review the friendzone but Reggie’s near kiss with Dana Brooke from last week. We then have dinner with them in a restaurant. The two congratulate each other while a few tables ahead Tamina and Akira Tozawa sit a few tables back, while in the background we hear random words like “Best firend”. To be continued …

Riddle’s party continues with Crews and Azeez making a mess. Riddle tells Patrick not to worry about Orton’s response and that he looks very good in his toga. Then come the Profits with Dawkins who hits the first pitch at Beer Pong and the party is rekindled.