WWE Raw Report 6/27 – They celebrate 20 years of Dinner – WWE Raw News and Results, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

Raw kicked off with a clip from earlier today of John Cena entering the building to a standing ovation from various wrestlers, referees, officials and crew.









Riddle won a Money in the Bank qualifying battle royal after eliminating Miz.

They said that the qualifying match Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel had to be reprogrammed.

They showed videos of Shawn Michaels, Big Show, Booker T, Daniel Bryan, Trish Stratus and Triple H congratulating Cena on his 20th birthday.

Montez Ford (w/Angelo Dawkins) defeated Jey Uso (w/Jimmy Uso)

Finn Bálor and Damien Priest approached Rey and Dominik. Bálor pointed out that it was also almost Rey’s 20 year anniversary (in WWE). Bálor mentioned the success Rey has had and wondered what he wasn’t teaching Dominik. Rey challenged them to a tag team match the next week in San Diego.

AJ Styles defeated The Miz by countout as Miz walks off.

Ezekiel introduced himself to Cena. Cena asked if Elias was here tonight, but Ezekiel said that he was busy with Elrod. Cena gave Ezekiel some advice: never forget who you are. Ezequiel thanked him.

Theory faced Cena. He was about to take a selfie, but Cena walked away without saying a word.

There were more congratulatory videos for Cena, this time from Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, John Layfield, Chris Jericho, Stephanie McMahon and Steve Austin.

The Bianca Belair/Carmella segment ends when Patrick asks Belair a question and Carmella attempts a back attack, but Belair sees it coming and pulls her out of the ring.









Asuka joined the comments for the upcoming match.

Liv Morgan defeated Alexa Bliss

Vince McMahon comes out and introduced Cena. The wrestlers were on both sides of the aisle applauding Cena as he made his entrance to a standing ovation.

Cena was happy to be here. She wasn’t much for celebrating milestones because she always wanted to look forward to what came next.

Cena said he was 45 years old and he didn’t know when we would see him in the ring again. Some fans were about to start a “one more fight” chant, but he cut them off and said it wouldn’t be just one. He said that when he came back it wouldn’t be about him, it would be about “us”.









1v2 Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley def. Alpha Academy (w/Theory)

Theory immediately attacked Lashley after the match.

In the main event, Becky Lynch wins the elimination fight after hitting Doudrop with a Man Handle Slam from the second rope. She in this way she wins her pass to MITB.