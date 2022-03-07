WWE results in Madison Square Garden 3/5 – News and Results WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

Saturday night results from Madison Square Garden in New York.









Alpha Academy retained the tag team championships against RKBro

Finn Bálor retains the United States championship against Damian Priest via DQ

The Uses on New Day

Becky Lynch defeats Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in 3way

Roman Reigns defeats Seth Rollins (surprise opponent) for the Universal Championship. Roman wins easy after two Spears and surrender.

Kevin Owens hit The Miz with a Stunner in a MizTv segment.

Drew McIntyre on Sami Zayn easy after the Claymore.









Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

Brock Lesnar defeated Austin Theory. Theory was the mystery opponent and said earlier that he was here for Brock because of what Brock did to him at Elimination Chamber. He quickly lost to Brock after a series of suplexes and the F5.

After the match, Roman Reigns came down and hit Brock with a Superman Punch, but Brock countered a second Superman Punch attempt with a series of suplexes. The Usos came out but were also hit with suplexes. Paul Heyman tried to hit Brock with a chair, but while he was distracted, Reigns hit him with a series of chair strikes, causing him to bleed. The Usos then brought the steel steps into the ring, leading to Reigns hitting Brock with a Rock Bottom on the steps. Reigns and the Usos celebrated by standing over Brock to end the show.