WWE: Roman Reigns exits character after Smackdown * VIDEO *

Roman Reigns’ character is the most important to WWE, and has an almost solemn aura.
The Tribal Chief’s Gimmick is in fact one of the most serious in the Stamford federation, and it is in fact very very rare to see Roman come out of his character.
But sometimes it happens, especially when Roman has to have interactions with younger kids.
This is exactly what happened on Friday night, Reigns came out of his character during a comic curtain that took place after Smackdown and which saw him protagonist together with Jarrius Robertson; the WWE “superfan” who is also in the Hall Of Fame.
In fact, Roman listened to the boy’s advice and then thanked him by high-fiving him.
This is the video of what happened:
Coaching up @WWERomanReigns since @HeymanHustle wasn’t doin anything 🤣🤣🤣
Thx u @StephMcMahon for an incredible experience at #SMACK DOWN 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/YY54nvQ9ZH
– Jarrius Robertson (@Jarrius) February 12, 2022
However, the Tribal Chief was not the only one to entertain fans in the following moments.
SOURCE: RINGSIDENEWS.COM
Great wrestling fan, I have been writing for the first site in Italy for several months. He also love football and Formula 1.