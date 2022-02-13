WWE: Roman Reigns exits character after Smackdown * VIDEO *

Roman Reigns’ character is the most important to WWE, and has an almost solemn aura.

The Tribal Chief’s Gimmick is in fact one of the most serious in the Stamford federation, and it is in fact very very rare to see Roman come out of his character.

But sometimes it happens, especially when Roman has to have interactions with younger kids.

This is exactly what happened on Friday night, Reigns came out of his character during a comic curtain that took place after Smackdown and which saw him protagonist together with Jarrius Robertson; the WWE “superfan” who is also in the Hall Of Fame.

In fact, Roman listened to the boy’s advice and then thanked him by high-fiving him.

This is the video of what happened:

However, the Tribal Chief was not the only one to entertain fans in the following moments.

SOURCE: RINGSIDENEWS.COM