WWE: Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre is still in management’s plans

Since its passage to Smack down following the Draft last fall, the 2 times WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was considered one of the most eligible opponents for “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. In fact, some rumors spoke of a possible match between the two at Royal Rumblebut things went differently thanks to the neck problem that forced him to stop “Scottish Warrior”. Plans relating to their feud have been put on hold, but not shelved.

Sooner or later they will face each other

From Day 1 forward the scenario concerning the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title has been upset several times. Drew McIntyre had been designated as challenger of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, but the Scot’s neck injury blocked everything. For him it was feared a long stop and, instead, he took part in the Royal Rumble Match where he tried to stand up to Brock Lesnar and in a few days to Elimination Chamber will face again Madcap Moss. However, plans for a feud between him and Roman Reigns seem to have only been postponed and later this year we should see them collide. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported: “Drew McIntyre is still regarded as a possible opponent for Roman Reigns. The feud between the two will take place in 2022. The original plans foresaw their match at the Royal Rumble, but the Scot’s injury blocked everything. I think we will see them face off in the second half of the year “. At the moment the next opponent of the “Tribal Chief” it will be there WWE Hall Famer Goldberg to Elimination Chamber, while a WrestleMania 38 will face Brock Lesnar who could, in the meantime, take back WWE Tilte in Saudi Arabia. The feud with Drew McIntyre seems destined to slip into the post WrestleMania; it remains to be seen whether or not the title is up for grabs.