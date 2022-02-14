WWE runs for cover

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE actually had to record the show as the crew will travel to Saudi Arabia to play Elimination Chamber, which airs the next day. But not everything went smoothly.

As you have already been able to read on the pages of our site, Naomi and Ronda Rousey will team up to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in that of WWE Elimination Chamber. As part of the final hype in building that contest, the four filmed a contract signing segment that ended in a physical confrontation. Too bad that the veteran Charlotte Flair ran into an error mark, then resulted in a general laugh and the interruption of the segment.

How WWE will remedy Charlotte Flair’s botch

Well, during ‘Wrestling Observer Radio’ Bryan Alvarez asked Dave Meltzer if he had seen the clip of Charlotte Flair getting it all wrong when he should have banged his head on the table after the Ronda Rousey assault. “I didn’t see the clip, I felt it was terrible. I hear they will change it, though, ”Meltzer said.

Alvarez pointed out, however, that the point of impact of the skull is difficult to disguise given the angle of the camera, and therefore it may be difficult to change the mess. But Meltzer added that “they will find a way”.

Typically, WWE likes the cameras to move to create extra motion, but in the segment in question the cameramen were sadly still. Consequently, according to the site ‘WrestlingNews.co’, it may be necessary to resort to framing jumps or very tight editing in post-production to make Charlotte Flair’s mistake less noticeable.