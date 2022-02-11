WWE: Serious concern for the New York market, slow ticket sales

There was a time when WWE excelled in the city and upstate of New York. His shows always sold, even at the most difficult moment in the WCW challenge. For three years, however, the Stamford company has struggled to convince the public that their shows are good. So much so that even last year it failed to fill Madison Square Garden and almost all the events reached half of the seats available at most.

The WWE counter-move

Even for the shows scheduled for March, ticket sales are sluggish. Maybe too much. This is causing the executives to worry a lot, who have decided to adopt strong counter-moves: the inclusion in the card of Ronda Rousey and two title matches, namely Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns goes Seth Rollins. This last meeting surprised everyone as the Tribal Chief never fights singles matches in live events.

Yet no effect

Despite the counter moves, there has been no major effect at the moment. In fact, before the additions, the sale of tickets was around 3800 units, after the additions it is close to 4 thousand but there are still many unsold seats. The feeling is that over the next few weeks the company will be forced to discount tickets in order to fill historic Madison Square Garden.